Highlights: Milan fashion week Spring/Summer 2022

Milan put upbeat positivity back on the fashion map as designers had fun with their returns to the runways. Performance art and digital endeavours transformed presentations into must-see events, but collections remained very much rooted in real life. Wearability and practicality were key but never lost the sense of joy that fashion can bring whilst artisanal touches and vintage references ensured the continuation of the aspirational luxury for which the city is renowned.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the Spring Summer 2022 edition of Milan Fashion Week.

Prada

Two simultaneous shows, playing out side by side, heralded the first physical collaborative showcase from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Via a live feed, audiences in Milan and Shanghai watched Prada and Simons’ timely take on femininity, a blend of historical references and classic womenswear codes, such as bra cups and corsetry, reimagined with a highly contemporary slant. Short lengths, sleek lines and contrasting hard and soft fabric combinations, offered a modern vision of womanhood.

Jil Sander

The Jil Sander duo, Lucie and Luke Meier set out to discover why we buy fashion and the emotional and personal reasons for making a purchase. This exploration imbued the collection with a real-life connectivity and relatability to those it seeks to serve. Loose, slouchy denim, relaxed, oversized tailoring, low heeled footwear felt infinitely wearable for customers looking for style and comfort. A playful sensibility came through in a broader colour palette including pastels, touches of animal print and sequin embroideries, reflecting the renewed optimism amongst consumers.

Marni

The Marni team headed by Francesco Risso, not only dressed their models but also their audience, in a lively showing of upcycled cottons daubed with hand painted strips, naïve embroidered daisies and bold primary colours. Disillusioned with the recent digital movement, Risso made the physical runway an event again incorporating singers, poets and a choir into the performance. The stripes and daisies referenced new beginnings and resilience whilst the ponchos, cardigans, caftans and long T-shirt dresses reflected everyday wardrobe needs given a made-by-hand, artisanal twist.

