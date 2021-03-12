Highlights: Paris fashion week FW21

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the finale of the Fashion Week season and the top Fall Winter 2021-22 collections from Paris.

As we look towards an emergence from lockdown, designers explored the need for hybridisation arising from a pandemic situation. Stay at home met going out dressing and traditional making techniques joined with ultra-modern performance in pieces designed to better reflect the contrasts and contradictions of our new world view.

Chloe

Gabriela Hearst’s debut outing for Chloe fused the label’s youthful femininity with her own more puritan aesthetic. Drawing on her Uruguayan heritage, Hearst’s ponchos were also hybrids, adorned with puffy collars for a protective, performance vibe. Alongside a backpack collaboration with homeless organisation Sheltersuit, sustainability was centre stage as Hearst set about decreasing the Maison’s carbon footprint with chemical free, recycled or sustainable leather and materials.

Miu Miu

Miuccia Prada got ready to venture into the great outdoors with a collection inspired by her love of mountains. Prada introduced alpine and skiwear influences in the form of insulated layers, padded jackets and furry boots but didn’t abandon domestic dressing entirely. Lingerie satins and bustier or slip silhouettes contrasted with protective pieces for an ultra-feminine, hybrid take on the outdoor.

Jil Sander

Blending a purist signature with a luxe aesthetic saw lingerie lace and slinky satins tempered by a clean and clinical undertone at Jil Sander. Fringing, oversized crystals and textural, homespun pieces contrasted against sculptural, unlined skins and pastel shades with an almost medicinal quality. Leathers were of the vegan variety, as the brand continued their drive towards eco friendliness.

