Highlights: Paris fashion week mens FW21

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers the top collections on show at the Fall Winter 2021-22 Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The Paris Fashion Week shows offered up a wealth of art culture influences as designers paid homage to artists they admired or collaborated with them on their projects. The rise of art references underlines the importance of the crafting revival and interest in artisanal skills underpinning the season.

Dior Men

Involving artists in his collections has become a hallmark of Kim Jones’ work. This season Scottish painter Peter Doig whose work appeared on everything from the hats to the sets. Ceremonial jackets, tailcoats and military-inspired suits in gilded embroideries combined with vibrant 80s and 90s brights, and painterly daubs reinforce the fusion of art and fashion woven throughout the Dior runway.

Loewe

For Jonathan Anderson, New York artist Joe Brainard inspired the collaged constructions on display at Loewe. The outsized proportions of cardigans and wide trousers were accompanied by patchworks of Brainard’s paintings, pansy motifs and leather marquetry. Making clothing that offers consumers more and shows imagination, was key to Anderson’s creative process this season.

Hermes

Taking a more craft, rather than art, approach, Hermes fused their decorative leatherworking speciality with a highly functional pockets, zips and details. The artistic side of the collection came through in the punchy shades of knitwear and sneakers and the contrasting pattern of garment linings.

