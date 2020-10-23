The FashionUnited hosiery wholesale directory gives an overview of the international brands and collections which enables fashion buyers to find the perfect mix of labels for their stores. Consumers are looking for unique brands more and more so they can find an assortment of selection for their wardrobe.

The B2B Marketplace provides a private space for fashion buyers to browse a unique hosiery wholesale directory, in which they can be sure it only includes brands that actually sell to stores in wholesale. As an online marketplace, FashionUnited understands the competitive nature of fashion buying and ensures importance is put on trend spotting and being constantly on the lookout for new brands and designers.

The hosiery wholesale directory offers a range of products from boxers, bras, socks and undergarments in an assortment of colours and fabrics. For whatever your consumer desires, FashionUnited’s Marketplace will have something for them.

Through the directory, buyers can efficiently search through exclusive brands and products to purchase in demand items for their stores. Accredited buyers get exclusive access to the most in-demand products on the Marketplace for free.

Check out the hosiery wholesale directory here.