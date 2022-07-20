How menswear is keeping it cool in a heatwave

The heat wave is rolling towards us with up to 40 degrees Celsius in the UK. FashionUnited shows the menswear must-haves that put even the hottest days in the shade and keep those who can't hide in the cool air conditioning cool.

Sunglasses

A sunny day without the right sunglasses can do damage to eyes, as well as sweat drips from the forehead. Of course, not only the protection is an important factor, but also the right style.

Sporty brands like Oakley make a fine frame not only when surfing on a racing bike, but also on the street. When it comes to style, the Korean brand Gentle Monster in particular has its nose in front. It shows individual collaborations with hip brands like Moncler. In the current collaboration, sporty cuts meet wing-like temples with big branding. Walter van Beirendonck also goes sporty, for the sunglasses of the SS23 collection the Belgian designer collaborates with his compatriots and eyewear experts from Komono. The result is two models in different colors, whose nose bridge and shape are reminiscent of diving goggles.

Photos: Gentle Monster x Moncler (left), Walter van Beirendonck x Komono (top right) and Oakley (bottom right)

Fast swimmers

And what's more refreshing than doing a cannonball into the cool water when the temperatures are soaring? Of course, in the appropriate clothing. After many years of wide styles, swim trunks are getting a little skimpier again, as can be seen on the menswear catwalks. Brands like Lazoschmidl, Marine Serre and Louis-Gabriel Nouchi are leading the way, bringing the swimwear known as "Speedos" back to the poolside and beaches. There, Italians like Versace - for whom the look has never gone out of style - have long been sizzling in the sun.

SS23 collections by Lazoschmidl, Marine Serre and Louis-Gabriel Nouchi | Photos: Catwalkpictures

On the high seas

The next trend sets sail and follows the signal of Jean Paul Gaultier, where the sailor's cap is deeply embedded in the DNA. But now it seems to be developing into a trend that is spilling over the rail to other fashion houses. After the fishing hat has established itself in recent years, streetwear is no longer imaginable without it.

Nigo has also helped itself to this trend. The streetwear pioneer and founder of A Bathing Ape, who is the creative director at Kenzo, has integrated the nautical headwear into the SS23 collections. At Maison Margiela, a looser style of this cap was already seen in the SS22 season. Thom Browne is also integrating the style for the resort 2022 collection, highlighting the shift to the new trend with the upturned brim of a fisherman's hat - a styling that just might catch on in streetwear.

Kenzo SS23 (left) and Maison Margiela SS22 (right) | Photos: Catwalkpictures

Fresh air

For several seasons now, there has been a trend in menswear that focuses on a breath of fresh air and an androgynous style on the catwalks as well as in the streetwear look. Instead of the usual short pants, a wide skirt or dress is a good change to spice up the summer look, as Solid Homme, Thom Browne and Mowalola show in their menswear collections for SS23.

SS23 Collections: Thom Browne (left), Photo: Catwalkpictures | Solid Homme SS23 (right), Photo: Solid Homme

The right gadgets in the beach bag

To ensure that not just the clothes are right for a hot day, fashion houses also offer the matching accessories and equipment. Labels like Loewe and Jacquemus have the matching beach bags in their assortment, which can be filled with stylish beach towels from Missoni or Stone Island as well as sufficient liquid - almost every brand now offers its own water bottle including container. Like sunglasses and cell phone holders, these are of course also available with the matching shoulder strap from brands like Givenchy, Jil Sander and Versace.

If the sun is shining too strong, or you simply need a bit of shade - how about an umbrella from Adidas and Gucci for 990 euros? But a sunscreen does not seem to exist yet from the big luxury suppliers, who have everything from wrinkle cream to fragrance. Even the gadget professionals at Supreme haven't come up with the idea yet.

Photo: Gucci x Adidas via Gucci.com

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English by Kelly Press.