Hummel becomes clothing partner of Canadian Premier League
Hummel and the Canadian Premier League (CPL) have entered into a long-term partnership.
The Danish sportswear brand will become the official clothing partner of the Canadian professional football league from next year, the parties announced on Thursday via Instagram. This means that Hummel will design custom kits for each club; produce official league merchandise; and supply league staff with apparel. The first Hummel kits for the CPL are scheduled to be unveiled in early 2026.
The partnership comes as the football world turns its attention to North America, with the US, Canada and Mexico hosting the men's World Cup in July 2026.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
