Hurr partners with Deliveroo for same-day fashion rental delivery

British fashion rental platform Hurr has teamed up with Deliveroo to bring rental fashion to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes within central London.

The new collaboration, launching in time for the festive season, will allow Deliveroo users to rent pre-loved high-end fashion pieces from Hurr’s curated selection directly through the Deliveroo app, which includes brands such as 16 Arlington, Santa Brands, Self-Portrait, Nadine Merabi and Rixo.

In a statement, Hurr said the partnership would make it “even quicker and easier for customers to access and rent pre-loved designer items, adding a new level of speed and accessibility to sustainable fashion”.

Hurr currently offers next-day delivery, which allows customers to receive their fashion rentals within 24 hours. The new Deliveroo deal would cut this to 20 minutes for customers within central London.

Along with their order, customers will receive a returns label and easy instructions when their item is delivered, making the process as easy as possible, as Deliveroo currently does not support returns.

Hurr x Deliveroo campaign image Credits: Morgane Maurice for Deliveroo and Hurr

Victoria Prew, Founder of Hurr, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching on-demand fashion rental in partnership with Deliveroo this festive season. You can select and rent your dresses from Hurr to your door faster than ever before, in as little as 20 minutes.

“Customer experience is at the heart of Hurr and this unique partnership will deliver your last minute or planned party wear looks to your door faster than fast fashion itself.” Hurr adds that by partnering with Deliveroo it is hoping to tap into the app's younger customer base across London.

Eric French, chief operating officer at Deliveroo, added: “At Deliveroo, we’re always looking to break new ground, and our exciting partnership with Hurr is no different. It is an industry first for the rental fashion market and will make high-end fashion even more accessible and bring a new level of luxury and convenience to our customers.

“This marks our first step into the fashion space, and we’re excited to welcome more partners to Deliveroo Shopping as we continue expanding the variety for our customers.”

Deliveroo moved into non-food categories earlier this year and has partnerships with brands including Ann Summers, The Perfume Shop and Wilko.