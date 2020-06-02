In a glance: The Peruvian Alpaca industry

As fashion fairs around the globe continue to find innovative ways to adapt to the current pandemic, PeruModa , the leading clothing, footwear and accessories sourcing trade fair for international markets, decided to make the switch from physical to digital. Although the 23rd edition of the trade fair, which was set to take place on April 22 in Lima, Peru, was postponed, event organisers decided to host a webinar exploring the growing Peruvian Alpaca Industry. Speakers included: Juan Pepper, Commercial Director, Michell & Cía Group; Amora Carbajal Schumacher, Director Promperu Benelux & Scandinavia and Mayra Navarrete; Designer & Buyer at Cosmo Huset. In light of growing interest in concerning this edition's theme, Feel & Live Sustainable, the webinar featured insights on the latest Alpaca trends, insights from the companies working in the Alpaca industry and news concerning Alpaca suppliers. Here, we share an overview of the main four takeaways from the webinar.

Peru: the Alpaca centre of the world

An excellent source of alpaca fibre, there is no better place to source this unique fibre than Peru. Seen as the alpaca centre of the world, as these South American Camelids are native to the country, 80% of the world's alpaca fibre production is located in Peru. Alpacas mainly live in the Andean Highlands, between 3,000 and 4,000 meters above sea level. They grow very silky, soft and thick hair due to a combination of the weather conditions and their low protein diet, which is used to produce different fibres for weaving, hand or machine knitting. They were domesticated thousands of years ago, and the people of Peru have been using their special fibres to make textiles for centuries.

The largest conglomerate within the alpaca industry, Michell & Cía Group, founded in 1931, runs a complete vertically integrated operation from Peru. With its main ranch located high in the Andean mountains, the company breeds these beautiful animals, operates tops and yarns processing mills and runs knitting and weaving facilities next to its garment manufacturing sites. The company also owns retail stores of its brand, Alpaca del Peru, across Peru, Bolivia, Chile, China and Australia, which sell a variety of garments made with alpaca fibre. Michell & Cía Group currently oversees a herd of between four and five thousand alpacas in the Andean mountains. To protect their herd, the group has invested in breeding programmes and genetic research schemes with both local and foreign institutions over the years. At the same time, these programmes also help maintain and improve the quality of the alpaca sector in Peru. A key strategic supplier for the alpaca supply chain, the group exports to 50 countries around the world. Thanks to the free trade agreement signed with the United States in 2006, buyers of the group ready-made-garments do not have to pay import duties either.

Alpaca fibre - a unique fibre

There are two main types of alpacas - Hucaya, which represents approximately 88% of the population and the Suri which represents 12% of the alpaca population in Peru. From these two animals, you can sort different types of fibres which can be used for different textiles, such as knitting, hand or machine weaving. Hucaya grows shorter hair, while Suri grows longer, dense and curly fur. Alpacas are sheared once a year, between November and February using a blend of traditional and modern techniques. From each shearing session, approximately 10% of the hair gathered is known as baby alpaca fibre. These hairs are incredibly soft and very fine, ideal for making baby garments or weaving into yarns. 50% of the hair collected is seen as fleece, which is perfect for machine and hand weaving, a bit thicker, while the remaining 40% is coarse, perfect for hand knitting and handcrafts as well as machine knitting.

When it comes to softness, alpaca fibre is on par with cashmere. What's more, it is also rarer than cashmere. There are about 4 million alpacas in the world compared to approximately 450 million cashmere goats worldwide - which makes this fibre nearly worth its weight in gold! Alpacas also produce 15 to 20 times more hair than cashmere goats. Naturally hypoallergenic, alpacas naturally come in 24 colours, from black through to variations of greys and browns and whites. Their fibre can easily be dyed to any colour without losing its natural sheen and soft hand touch. Alpaca fibre also provides superior thermal insulation in comparison to other natural fibres, due to how the alpaca's hair has adapted over time to fight against big temperature swings in the Andes. High above the tree-line, where the alpacas live, temperatures range from minus 4F at night to plus 70F during the day. In addition, alpaca fibre is very strong and durable. If properly cared for, it can last generations. Most alpaca garments do not need to be washed as frequently as other natural fibres because it is more resistant to odour, dirt and sweat. These special fibres can easily be blended with other fibres like cotton, wool or even synthetic fibres as well to create textiles which have unique properties.

Growing focus on sustainability

It has been said that Alpacas are among the greenest herd animals. The alpaca industry has much less of an overall environmental impact than other similar industries, such as wool and cashmere, for several reasons. Alpacas, in comparison to sheep or goats, do not erode green pastures as harshly. They delicately nibble the tops of grasses and plants, leaving the roots safely intact so they can regenerate. Alpacas also have soft padded feet rather than claws or hooves, which cause less damage to the ground. Unlike other herd animals, they do not have to be moved to new, greener pastures constantly and overall produce less CO2 emissions. The shearing of alpacas only takes place once a year and is always done with great care, so the animals spend most of their lives in their natural habitats - outdoors in green fields and mountains. This, in turn, ensures that their fibre is very easily traceable, allowing for greater visibility into the supply chain.

Two main trends growing within the alpaca industry, sustainability and traceability, Michell & Cía Group is the first vertical operation to obtain a GOTS Organic Alpaca certification in the world. The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is widely recognised as the leading processing standard for textiles made from organic fibres, defining high-level environmental criteria along the entire organic textiles supply chain. The group adheres to high ethical and labour standards to ensure the safety of their herd and also holds the Good Fair-Trade Practices Certification, the national label managed by PROMPERU -the Government Agency that Promote Exports and Tourism. To offer more visibility and transparency into their alpaca supply chain, Michell & Cía Group is also working on its first sustainability report, which will cover all of the efforts, procedures and challenges they faced in terms of working sustainably over the last year.

Access to the entire supply chain

COVID-19 has widely impacted the textile industry, but Peru has shown itself to be a key partner for sourcing alpaca fibres and products during these unprecedented times. Despite the many challenges currently underway, suppliers throughout the alpaca sector have continued working with all providers to meet their needs. Although some assume that the alpaca and wider textile industry in Peru may not be up to date with all the latest trends, techniques and technologies, Cosmo Huset has found the opposite to be true. Working for numerous fashion brands based in Scandinavia, the company was pleased to share that suppliers across the alpaca industry, like Michell & Cía Group, are extremely advanced. Able to communicate effortlessly with different cultures and understand their needs, suppliers are quick to send out swatches, samples and requested information at a moment's notice. As a fully integrated company, Michell & Cía Group can also easily offer potential clients everything, from the source of the raw material to production facilities of every size and scale. The group holds many certifications, allowing transparency into the value chain each step of the way. The alpaca sector also offers a strong logistics network and is supportive when it comes to all means of transportation of goods, from sea to air. With years of industry knowledge, a willingness to adapt, and a global eye for fashion trends, suppliers in Peru offer streamlined production processes up to international standards.