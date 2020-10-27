In a post-pandemic fashion world, the catwalk will reign

The reformatting of global fashion weeks in 2020 was never by choice. Travel restricted buyers, press and consumers need to see collections and business must continue, hence a digital version was borne.

While images and videos of fashion shows have an extended life on digital channels and social media outside of the 20 minutes it takes to stage a runway presentation, it turns out audiences really do prefer a physical show.

According to WWD, brands that staged hybrid events this season, blending a physical fashion show and digital elements, fared better globally than those opting for a strictly online presence, data from various sources showed.

“While social media interest in Paris Fashion Week significantly decreased this year compared to last, the designers who did have the most success on social media were those who scaled back their presentation the least,” Tracy David, chief marketing officer at data and analytics firm ListenFirst told WWD.

“With the pandemic with us for the foreseeable future, designers that are able to find safe and creative ways to return spectacle to the runway will generate the most social media interest around upcoming fashion events,” she added.

While sustainable alternatives for fashion week and changes to its relentless calendar have long been sought and discussed, the buzz generated from the SS21 collections through various formats reveal the catwalk show is likely to reign in a post-pandemic fashion week.

Image via FHCM Paris Fashion Week