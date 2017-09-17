In Pictrues: Nicodpanda for Amazon debuts at LFW

Nicola Formichetti debut his ‘see now, buy now’ Nicopanda for Amazon Fashion collection during London Fashion Week on Saturday, which became available to buy online immediately after the show.

The six-piece unisex collection, which is exclusive to Amazon Fashion Europe, includes a hoodie in two colours, an oversized bomber jacket, a long sleeve T-shirt, a scarf, ruffle edged polka dot clutch, and leggings.

As you would expect from Formichetti, the collection was brightly coloured with polka dots throughout in pink and blue. Prices range from 50 pounds for a pair of women’s polka-dot leggings to 80 pounds for a ruffle clutch, to 120 pounds for a unisex oversized hoodie that comes in red or navy, a much more affordable price point than his other pieces.

Commenting on the collection, Formichetti said: ”True to Nicopanda's DNA, the collection is unisex with an international street-culture aesthetic. Each piece includes signature Nicopanda graphic motifs and a bold colour palette.”

Following the showcase the collection was immediately available to buy, with Amazon Prime Now members in London able to select a one-hour delivery option within for select postcodes. Other delivery options in London included a choice of two-hour or same day delivery slots between 8am and 10pm. The collection is also available from Amazon's five Fashion Stores across Europe.

"Nicopanda's designs immediately turn heads, so we can see why it is a firm favourite with the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga,” added Susan Saideman, vice president for Amazon Fashion Europe.

Images: courtesy of Amazon/Nicopanda