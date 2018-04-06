In Pictures: Amazon launches occasion wear brand Truth & Fable

London - Amazon has launched its new women's wear occasion wear brand named Truth & Fable. Its debut collection, for Spring/Summer 2018 features a wide range of evening wear, including dresses, separates and suiting.

The new brand aims to offer "design-led special occasion pieces for women looking to be the best-dressed guest all year round," said Amazon in a statement on the brand, adding: "whether it's a guest or bridesmaid wedding, an evening event or a laid-back party with friends.

Prices for the debut collection range from 34 pounds to 135 pounds, with a focus on embellished dresses, slip dresses as well lace midi dresses. The in-house brand launch marks Amazon's third label in its European fashion offering, joining its Find collection and Iris & Lily lingerie range/

The Truth & Fable Spring/Summer collection launch comes as Amazon continues to ramp up its fashion offering throughout the UK and Europe as it seeks to nab a larger slice of the fashion market.

Photos: Amazon