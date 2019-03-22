In pictures: Bershka teams up with Pantone for monochromatic capsule collection

Spanish fast fashion retailer Bershka has partnered up with color expert Pantone to develop a capsule collection of eye-popping monochromatic outfits. Featuring trending silhouettes such as bike shorts, cargo pants and asymmetric crop tops, as well as shoes, socks, bags and eyewear, the capsule allows wearers to create a one-color-all-over effect. Shoppers can choose between orange, neon green, yellow and pink.

The Bershka x Pantone collection is available at select Bershka stores worldwide and the brand’s e-commerce. Prices range from 19.90 US dollars to 59.90 US dollars in the US.

Photos: courtesy of Bershka