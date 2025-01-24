In Pictures: Brands slithering into the Lunar New Year of the Snake

Lunar New Year is almost upon us, and with it comes the Year of the Snake. In the zodiac, the reptilian animal is believed to be known for its intelligence, communication, perceptiveness and elegance. Ahead of the beginning of the new lunar calendar, January 29, FashionUnited looks at some of the most notable campaigns and collections helping to ring in the year.

Gucci

Ni Ni in Gucci's Year of the Snake campaign. Credits: Gucci / Riccardo Zanola.

Brand ambassadors Ni Ni and Xiao Zhan were tapped for Gucci’s campaign, made under the direction of Sabato De Sarno. The concept references the story of two families and the intertwining of their respective worlds, while also honouring the snake as a motif of both Lunar New Year and the brand itself. As such, the animal is woven into the selection of garments, merging archival house codes with modernity.

Xiao Zhan in Gucci's Year of the Snake campaign. Credits: Gucci.

Bottega Veneta

Yo Yang and Shu Qi in Bottega Veneta's Year of the Snake campaign. Credits: Bottega Veneta.

Shot at Liuyang, Hunan Province, Bottega Veneta’s Lunar New Year campaign stars ambassadors Yo Yang, Fan Wei and Shu Qui, who can be seen in various cinematic scenes, from celebratory dinners to a firework display. The latter intends to reference the county’s more than 1,400 year old firecracker tradition associated with the Tang Dynasty. Ready-to-wear looks from the brand are exhibited alongside key pieces from the house’s new year capsule, honouring the event in features like a Tosca bag with a snake-shaped handle.

Bottega Veneta's Year of the Snake campaign. Credits: Bottega Veneta.

Jil Sander

Jil Sander's Chinese New Year collection. Credits: Jil Sander.

For its own celebration, Jil Sander launched an exclusive Chinese New Year Collection featuring four iconic pieces that intend to reflect both the brand’s signature design values and symbolic details pointing to the strength and wisdom of the snake. Ballerina shoes in the animal’s print sit alongside Snake Loafers and two variations of the Snake Pouch in differing sizes.

Jil Sander's Chinese New Year collection. Credits: Jil Sander.

Timberland

Timberland Year of the Snake campaign and collection. Credits: Timberland.

Timberland hopped on the snake train with its collection under the title ‘Together We Are Unbreakable–Celebrate the Moment of Family Reunion’, a nod to the evolution of New Year traditions that still intend to create lasting memories. The Year of the Snake collection is designed for “festive travels”, the brand said, spanning both footwear and apparel. This includes waterproof boots, sneakers and jackets, each with details referencing the zodiac.

Timberland Year of the Snake campaign and collection. Credits: Timberland.

Dior

Dior Lunar New Year campaign and collection. Credits: Dior.

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri is behind Dior’s Lunar New Year creations, designed as an ode to both the house’s namesake designer and the constellation of Serpens, the sign under which the coming months are placed. Alongside necklaces and bracelets, the collection incorporates the Dior Book Tote, the D-Connect sneakers, the Lady D-Lite and apparel such as T-shirts.

Dior Lunar New Year campaign and collection. Credits: Dior.

Cos

Cos Lunar New Year campaign and collection. Credits: Cos.

The new year is honoured by Cos in a limited-edition collection of bags, charms and seasonal ready-to-wear pieces in a colour palette referencing the holiday. While charms feature handmade decorations, mini bags come in leather and suede to complement them, complete with cross knots that are associated with good fortune and bringing prosperity. In apparel, knitwear and tailoring comes in lively spring hues, referencing nature.

Cos Lunar New Year campaign and collection. Credits: Cos.

Dickies

Dickies Chinese Year of the Snake campaign and collection. Credits: Dickies.

US workwear brand Dickies was another ringing in the Year of the Snake via a collection that combined its signature styles, in pants, t-shirts and hoodies, some of which reinterpreted the snake motif as a totem on the chest or through ‘snakebite’ designs. Mahogany red references both the holiday and the Texas desert landscape.

Dickies Chinese Year of the Snake campaign and collection. Credits: Dickies.

Self-Portrait

Carina Lau stars in Self-Portrait's Lunar New Year campaign. Credits: Self-Portrait.

Actress Carina Lau returned for Self-Portrait’s 2025 Lunar New Year campaign, captured by Feng Li, who rooted the storyline in memories of growing up with Hong Kong TV dramas. As such, the campaign, set in two acts, pays homage to those stories. Self-Portrait founder, Han Chong, said he intended to “celebrate the golden era of television and pay homage to how these stories not only sparked imaginations but also brought families and people together”.

Carina Lau stars in Self-Portrait's Lunar New Year campaign. Credits: Self-Portrait.

Birkenstock 1774

LUNAR NEW YEAR Collection by BIRKENSTOCK 1774. Credits: Birkenstock.

Birkenstock’s 1774 line launched a collection in honour of Lunar New Year, offering up new variations of three classic styles; Arizona, Florida and Tokio. The snake pattern takes centre stage for these designs, embossed into Italian leather and suede in red or beige tones.

LUNAR NEW YEAR Collection by BIRKENSTOCK 1774 Credits: Birkenstock.

Burberry

Burberry x artist Qian Lihuai for Lunar New Year, Year of the Snake. Credits: Burberry.

For its own celebration, Burberry turned to Qian Lihuai to inform its campaign. The Chinese bamboo-weaving artist provided sculptures for the imagery starring brand ambassador Zhang Jingyi, who can be seen alongside other models wearing updated brand classics. The Burberry Check scarf, for example, is instead present with an oversized ‘B’ logo shaped by a cartoonish snake character.

Zhang Jingyi in Burberry's Lunar New Year campaign. Credits: Burberry.

Maje

Maje Lunar New Year capsule and imagery. Credits: Maje.

Maje said it was inspired by the “snake’s intuitive and determined nature” for its Lunar New Year capsule. The line is made up of embellished denim, polo shirts, cardigans and ensembles, utilising pastel pinks and light blues for a colour palette that caters to all seasons.

Maje Lunar New Year capsule and imagery. Credits: Maje.

Tory Burch

Tory Burch Lunar New Year campaign. Credits: Tory Burch / SSI Group, Inc.

Tory Burch unveiled a limited-edition collection and campaign for the Year of the Snake, for which an assortment of handbags, footwear, ready-to-wear, jewellery and accessories pay tribute to the zodiac sign. Crystal-embellished serpent bag clasps and reptilian-like handles on totes sit alongside wool cardigans and jewellery donning the snake motif. Pieces from the brand’s mainline collection also appear, including pieces from Tory Burch’s T Monogram family.

Tory Burch Lunar New Year campaign. Credits: Tory Burch / SSI Group, Inc.

Bvlgari

Bvlgari unveils Serpenti Infinito exhibition in Shanghai. Credits: LVMH.

LVMH-owned Bvlgari is already well-known for its snake-inspired logo, making it appropriate that for the Year of the Snake it has prepared a largescale celebration of the animal through its Serpenti Infinito exhibition in Shanghai. Here, 28 artworks by 19 Chinese and international artists are on display, each exploring different meanings and interpretations of the snake.

Bvlgari unveils Serpenti Infinito exhibition in Shanghai Credits: LVMH.

The inauguration of the exhibition coincided with the launch of a dedicated campaign for the holiday, through which it unveiled its ‘Serpenti Viper’ jewellery collection. The snake motif can be found here in a rose gold necklace as a pendant and a matching single-coil bangle bracelet. The Serpenti Seduttori limited edition watch, of which there are just 188 pieces available, evokes the shape of a snake, while the critter is also present in the new Serpenti Cuore 1968 bag, making up one half of a heart-like silhouette.