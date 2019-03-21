In Pictures: Fearne Cotton x Cath Kidston

British fashion and lifestyle retailer Cath Kidston is launching its second product collaboration with TV and radio personality Fearne Cotton, today, March 21 following the success of her debut fashion collection last year.

The spring/summer 2019 collection has been inspired by Cotton’s “varied lifestyle” with the aim of “brighten up and day of the week” adds the retailer, and features a whimsical ‘Dream Forest’ print at the heart of the collection depicting a woodland scene featuring painterly petals and bold blooms, mixed in with animals from archive Cath Kidston prints such as leopards, swans and butterflies.

Complementing the dream-like novelty scenic print of ‘Dream Forest’ is a stylish 70s inspired ditsy print, ‘Welham Flowers’, that adorns key fashion and accessories from the range.

The collection features new shapes and styles for the brand including a playsuit, new beach totes and a selection of boho dresses, which all focus on “finding the joy in the details” including raised embroidery, iridescent stitching and metallic embossing for accessories.

Key highlights includes the bold ‘Dream Forest’ culottes and matching blouse, the floral shirt dress, sheer rain mac, and an oval canvas cross body bag featuring a leopard.

Images: courtesy of Cath Kidston