In pictures: Fenty releases first collection in Paris

Rihanna's LVMH-backed luxury label Fenty has hit the ground running. The luxury group first confirmed rumors of the line earlier this month, with the confirmation that the first collection was slated to release for this Spring 2019 season.

The first line will be available for sale tomorrow, exclusively in a pop-up store in Paris. Global e-commerce sales will follow on May 29.

The pop star-turned-fashion entrepreneur debuted the collection to a select number of journalists in Paris last night. Entitled Release 5-19, the inaugural collection is comprised of statement pieces with confident silhouettes.

LVMH's Fenty incorporates elements of Rihanna's personal style

As artistic director, Rihanna's foray into luxury fashion brings together elements of her own signature style of dressing with current trends for the Spring/Summer 2019 season. Features including bold shapes, refined tailoring and a generous use of denim throughout.

Dramatic forms defined by cinched-in waists and exaggerated shoulders.

Japanese denim is used throughout the range, in trousers, skirts, tops and dresses.

Sharp cuts and inverted pleated to create illusions of volume. mirrored in pants with a deep inverted pleat, adding 3-D volume.

