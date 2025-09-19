In Pictures: H&M returns to London Fashion Week with starstudded show

H&M made its return to the London Fashion Week runway through a show reliant on star power and cultural evolution. The Swedish fashion giant took to 180 The Strand for its ‘H&M&180: The London Issue’ event, where it ventured beyond the traditional catwalk to also offer an evening of wider entertainment for its 700 guests.

While panel talks were initially hosted to kick the day off, for the show itself, a cast of 70 models, including notable names like Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Romeo Beckham and Iris Law, traversed the stage ahead of an architectural backdrop of monumental screens. The runway was split into three “acts” representing collections of varying aesthetics, each definitive in their own way.

The first was that of H&M’s Studio line, a range that draws influence from what the brand said was the “brutalist, tropical landscape” the models found themselves within. Sharp tailoring contrasted intimate lacing in this black-dominated act, where thigh high boots and striking outerwear defined the city-centric aesthetic H&M wished to portray.

H&M&180: The London Issue AW25 collection at London Fashion Week. Credits: H&M.

References to London remained throughout the second act, curated as the first chapter of H&M’s AW25 line. Here, the brand said it drew inspiration from both Britpop and the cultural revolution of the late 90s, reflected in grungy leather jackets, argyle knits and layered checks.

Things took a sleeker turn into the final act, which gave way to urban eveningwear, representing the second chapter of the AW25 line. Among the array of tasselled dresses, oversized shirting and fitted coats, H&M made the decision to infuse pieces from its elevated menswear line, H&M Atelier, throughout the selection, with pinstripe blazers and wool coats ushering in the colder months.

Singer Lola Young, who had made her runway debut earlier in the show, emerged for the finale, performing her hit songs ‘Messy’ and ‘dealer’ while sporting a loose-fit blazer, striped shirt and mini skirt from H&M’s AW25 collection. Her involvement underlined the retailer’s intention to align closely with current cultural trends, efforts of which were already present at last year’s LFW when it appointed Charli XCX to headline a fashion-forward party on the back of releasing her popular album, ‘Brat’.

Not only did H&M rely on celebrity endorsements within the fabric of its runway, its guest list was also a starstudded affair, with names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gabbriette, Central Cee and Little Simz among those on the front row.

Speaking on this year’s event, Ann-Sofie Johansson, head designer and creative advisor at H&M, said: “The AW 25 collections are some of our strongest ever – they are a tribute to self-expression and personal style. So all of us at H&M were thrilled to light up London with a celebration of creativity in all its guises: from style through to sound and movement. We were honoured to be joined by so many amazing talents.”

