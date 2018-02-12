In Pictures: Lindex ‘Art Meets Fashion’

Swedish fashion brand Lindex has teamed up with eight young artists in a new initiative to create artistic fashion, by merging art, fashion and female empowerment into an inspirational and expressive fashion collection.

Entitled, ‘Art Meets Fashion’, Lindex asked each artist to create an original artwork on the theme of celebrating women, the final pieces were then interpreted by the Lindex design team into a fashion collection with the aim of allowing women to express their personality through “expressive fashion”.

The result is an expressive collection filled with unique, colourful garments and accessories ranging from a slogan T-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Voice’, a pink textured sweater dress, a vibrant kimono, a bikini, printed rainmac, a string-like bag, and a bold navy painted folded tote bag.

Lindex launching fashion line inspired by art

Pia Ekholm, design and buying manager for womenswear at Lindex, said: “These artists have a strong creative force and a fantastic ability to portray and pay tribute to women through the medium of contemporary fashion.

“They have provided interesting perspectives and woven in references to our chosen theme, which they have portrayed in different ways. A common aspect of all eight art works is that they are visually strong, expressive and contain a myriad of colour, just like our fashion collection.”

The initiative is part of Lindex’s commitment to empowering and inspiring women in different ways, in order to allow women the opportunity to take their place in the world while expressing themselves.

In addition, the artworks created by the eight artists will be sold at an exclusive art exhibition, where all proceeds will be donated to the HERproject, a collaborative initiative that strives to empower women who earn a low income salary working in global supply chains.

The Lindex ‘Arts Meets Fashion' collection will launch in selected stores and online on from March 8.

Images: courtesy of Lindex