Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk
FASHION

In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Italian fashion house Marni was inspired by space, the universe and the moon for its latest home collection preview during Salone del Mobile 2019.

In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

The Marni Moon Walk ‘sensory journey’ featured a path featuring furnishing accessories and designer objects, including spaceship-inspired sculptures, tribal aliens, sculptural coffee tables and stools in the shape of animals, made from metal sheet and hand painted.

In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

Together with these products, the Moon Walk at Viale Umbria 42 hosted a series of primitive benches and stools in wood and leather that look like tribal totems. These were seen alongside cushions, colourful wool and natural fibre rugs, and a special collection of glasses and blown glass bottles celebrating colour.

In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

In addition, colourful PVC and meta petite sofas, rocking chairs and chaise longues invited visitors to relax under a cluster of sculptural lamps which evoke the beams of a UFO.

In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

The series of original products were created using unexplored materials, stated the fashion house in a statement, and each piece was the result of the work of a community of Colombian artisans which they have been working with “for many years”.

In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

For the first time ever, a large selection of Marni Salone items including sculptures, chairs, stools and sofas, will be on sale at Luisa Via Roma, with pre-order online in April, and then from June during Pitti Immagine Uomo the pieces will be showcased on the retailer’s terrace. Homeware pieces range from 116 pounds for a small stainless steel alien to 953 pounds for an iron and PVC moon sofa.

In Pictures: Marni Moon WalkIn Pictures: Marni Moon WalkIn Pictures: Marni Moon WalkIn Pictures: Marni Moon WalkIn Pictures: Marni Moon WalkIn Pictures: Marni Moon WalkIn Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

Images: courtesy of Marni

Marni homeware
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ