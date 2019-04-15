In Pictures: Marni Moon Walk

Italian fashion house Marni was inspired by space, the universe and the moon for its latest home collection preview during Salone del Mobile 2019.

The Marni Moon Walk ‘sensory journey’ featured a path featuring furnishing accessories and designer objects, including spaceship-inspired sculptures, tribal aliens, sculptural coffee tables and stools in the shape of animals, made from metal sheet and hand painted.

Together with these products, the Moon Walk at Viale Umbria 42 hosted a series of primitive benches and stools in wood and leather that look like tribal totems. These were seen alongside cushions, colourful wool and natural fibre rugs, and a special collection of glasses and blown glass bottles celebrating colour.

In addition, colourful PVC and meta petite sofas, rocking chairs and chaise longues invited visitors to relax under a cluster of sculptural lamps which evoke the beams of a UFO.

The series of original products were created using unexplored materials, stated the fashion house in a statement, and each piece was the result of the work of a community of Colombian artisans which they have been working with “for many years”.

For the first time ever, a large selection of Marni Salone items including sculptures, chairs, stools and sofas, will be on sale at Luisa Via Roma, with pre-order online in April, and then from June during Pitti Immagine Uomo the pieces will be showcased on the retailer’s terrace. Homeware pieces range from 116 pounds for a small stainless steel alien to 953 pounds for an iron and PVC moon sofa.

Images: courtesy of Marni