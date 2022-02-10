In pictures: Moncler unveils collaboration with DingYun Zhang

Italian fashion house Moncler has revealed a futuristic collection designed in collaboration with Chinese designer DingYun Zhang.

The line incorporates Moncler’s design values with Zhang’s specialisation in padding and volume, resulting in the development of sculptural and inflated silhouettes made through thermo-glued irregular quilting.

Coats, padded vests, cropped blousons, face masks and cycling shorts make up much of the collection, each displaying oversized volumes that have been achieved through lightweight materials.

Organic colours are inspired by underwater animal activity and coral growth, which has held much of the influence over the line and have translated into abstract prints and blocked layers.

Zhang, a Central Saint Martins MA graduate, also utilises Chinese techniques seen in knotted buttons, hidden zips and ribbed cuffs, each developed to add a sense of functionality to the pieces.

Image: Moncler x DingYun Zhang

