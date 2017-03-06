In Pictures: Nike's first plus-size range

London - It was a long time coming for a sportswear brand which advocates all athletes (aka everyone with a body), but US activewear label Nike has finally launched its first plus-size lifestyle range for women.

Nike tapped athlete Paloma Elsesser, body-positive social influencers Grace Victory and Danielle Vanier and hammer thrower Amanda Bingson to showcase their debut plus-size collection. The debut Nike expanded Plus-Size collection includes 44 womenswear pieces, such as tops, leggings, sports bras as well outerwear ranging from sizes 1XL up to a 3XL and 38E in sports bras.

The collection launch sees the sportswear brands fulfill its commitment to offer women of all shapes and sizes stylish and functional garments that make them feel good. "Nike recognizes that women are stronger, bolder and more outspoken than ever. In today’s world, sport is no longer something that she does, it’s who she is," said the brand in a statement.

"The days where we have to add ‘female’ before ‘athlete’ are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes’ diversity, from ethnicity to body shape." In order to ensure that each item fits the body properly, Nike also adapted its shaping technology behind each design, to ensure the collection fits all figures.

Prices for Nike's debut plus-size collection range from 33 pounds for a training top to 75 pounds for a training jacket. The collection is currently available in select retailers across North America and Western Europe and online at nike.com.

Photos: Courtesy of Nike