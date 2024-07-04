In Pictures: Remain’s new creative director debuts first sole collection

Martin Asbjørn, the new creative director for Danish brand Remain, has debuted his first collection at the helm of the label for pre-fall 2024.

Asbjørn, who took up the top position at the Copenhagen-based fashion house four months ago, joined the company after founding his own eponymous brand, which he led for over seven years.

His vision for Remain already became partially evident after he collaborated with Remain’s design team on SS24 and AW24 lines alongside founder of the brand Denise Christensen.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

For pre-fall, Asbjørn continued this tie to Christensen, drawing on the designer’s knowledge while adding his own expertise of tailoring to create a line up of “classic power dressing silhouettes”.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

Asbjørn said the collection represented a “directional shift” at Remain, bringing together “classic and timeless dressing” with the perspective of “today’s empowered woman” giving a “contemporary and confident twist”.

He continued: “My inspiration is always intuitive: I look to the women I see around me. I work to bring together different components I think allow them to express themselves.

“I strive to balance emotions of empowerment, vulnerability, intelligence and beauty. Womanhood in its entirety, my true source of creativity.”

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.

Remain Pre-Fall 2024. Credits: Remain.