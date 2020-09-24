In pictures: The first Prada collection led by Raf Simons

The long-awaited debut of Belgian designer Raf Simons, for Prada has arrived. In February, it was announced that the designer will be taking the creative lead alongside lead designer, Miuccia Prada. The presentation of the brand’s SS21 collection finally reveals how the designers’ styles have fused together.

Prada described the debut collection as a dialogue between the pair. Simons and Prada went for the theme of uniforms in their SS21 collection. “A uniform of Prada, of a community, a visual representation of identity or shared values, a way of thinking.”

Simons once again teamed up with an artist, this time Peter Potter, who created the artworks for the show, the press release said. Simons has already worked with artist Sterling Ruby for fashion house Dior, Miuccia Prada is also an avid lover of the art world. It is therefore not surprising that an artist is involved in the debut collection of the co-creative directors.

Photo credit: Prada SS21

