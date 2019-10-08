In The Style and Asda strengthen partnership with branded lorries

Manchester based fashion e-tailer In The Style and supermarket Asda are cementing their relationship with the launch of a dual-branded lorry set to join the supermarket’s current fleet and deliver both food and fashion.

Launching this week, the lorry is one of a small number of specially branded lorries within the Asda fleet, an opportunity that the supermarket chain said is “offered to those brands Asda considers as a key partner.”

In The Style CEO and founder Adam Frisby (pictured) said in a statement: “It was a proud moment when Asda approached us with the prospect of branding up a lorry with our logo, it just goes to show how much they value us and I can definitely say that the feeling is mutual! We look forward to seeing the lorry spread the In The Style and Asda message up and down the country!”

To celebrate the launch of the lorry, In The Style will be offering all UK customers Asda next day click and collect for 99p on Wednesday 9 October.