Developments in fashion as the world begins to reopen

The spotlight continues to be on digitisation across all market levels and at the forefront of industry thinking. In the wake of a global reopening, fashion houses, fashion week and trade show organisers are taking a ‘hybrid’ approach, experimenting with the digital realm while looking to revive and reinvent the experiential elements of their previous physical operations.

Trendstop invites FashionUnited readers to discover the latest developments taking place across the fashion industry.

The Virtual Fashion Week

London Fashion Week went digital for the first time and with Paris and Milan’s digital presentations next, opinions amongst the buyers are divided. The buying process has definitely changed and wholesale buyers are being asked to adapt to a digital appointment approach. It remains to be seen how brands are using technologies and platforms to challenge what has been traditionally a physical presence.

Calendars Return To Normal?

In spite of the treat from a second coronavirus wave, an increasing number of brands, fashion weeks and trade shows continue to reveal their plans for the Spring 2021 season. Burberry is the first big brand to set a date for September fashion weeks. The show will take place on September 17th, Ricardo Tisci’s lucky number, on the eve of London Fashion Week. Burberry’s chief creative officer said he wanted to channel the “purity and simplicity of the outdoors” and redefine the fashion landscape through new forms of expression. “As humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature. Especially recently, we have all yearned to reconnect again, and for this show, I wanted to celebrate these feelings by bringing our community together in a creative experience that takes place within the beautiful, natural landscape of Britain,” Tisci said.

The Digital Hybrid

Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig revealed that Fendi’s men’s and women’s Spring 2021 show will take place on September 22nd at the Palazzo della Civiltà, kicking off Milan Fashion Week.

“It will be a physical event, with a limited number of guests and a digital component, but the format is being defined,” said the executive. Amongst the fashion weeks, Copenhagen and Paris as well Magic and Micam Americas, have announced plans to hold hybrid live/digital shows in the Fall.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Pre Fall 2020 Key Apparel Directions report, featuring all the essential apparel trends from the Pre Fall collections. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.