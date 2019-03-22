Inditex funds MIT with 4 million dollars to research sustainable fashion

Inditex is serious about becoming a leader in sustainability. The Spanish fashion group, whose portfolio includes Zara, Pull & Bear and Bershka, has funded a Massachusetts Institute of Technology research project dedicated to exploring solutions to global sustainability challenges with 4 million dollars.

The multiyear research project will also promote data analytics that can be applied to businesses like Inditex, as well as others. With the funding, MIT will create two fellowships for data analysis fellowships at the Sloan School of Management and Department of Materials Science and Engineering. There will also be a renewal for the Inditex scholarship program for MIT students.

With its mission to create a circular economy for materials sourcing, Inditex's funding to the research project is related to finding new technologies associated with sustainability and the recycling of textile materials.

"Our $4 million investment in textile recycling and fiber innovations projects, among other environmental researches, with MIT is a prime example of that commitment, and there is evidence that our focus on sustainability is paying off," chief sustainability officer of Inditex, Félix Poza, told WWD.