Inditex signs the Diversity Charter in Germany

Inditex has signed the Diversity Charter (Charta der Vielfalt), a voluntary commitment and an association under the patronage of the German Federal Chancellor that advocates a working environment free of prejudice.

Inditex is committed to providing an inclusive work environment that empowers all its employees without exception. We focus on creating a working environment where everyone will be accepted as they are, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion, and nationality, among any other characteristics.

Since June 2018, Inditex supports the United Nations’ LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business to tackle discrimination against LGBTI people. Inditex is also a member of Open for Business, a coalition of global companies that promotes a positive business and economic case for LGBT inclusion and equality of opportunity for everyone, all across the world.

By signing the Diversity Charter, employers declare that they will promote the recognition, appreciation and integration of diversity in business culture.

This signature took place during the celebration of the “German Diversity Day” on 28 May 2019. This is a nationwide day of activities that has been taking place annually since 2013 and was initiated by the Charta der Vielfalt e. V.