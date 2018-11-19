Instagram introduces three new shopping features in time for Christmas

Social media giant Instagram has further expanded its shopping features just in time for the Christmas shopping period. The three new features were announced on the photo-and-video-sharing platform’s press page and come hot on the heels of the ‘Product Stickers’ feature which was introduced in September.

“‘Tis the season of wish lists and gift giving! With the holidays just around the corner, we’re making it easier than ever to turn to Instagram for all of your holiday shopping needs,” the platform announced.

The first feature - called Shopping Collection - makes it easier for users to revisit items they like by allowing them to save product tags in Stories or Feed to their personal shopping-list collection.

The new Business Profiles feature is a redesign of the Shop Tab on business profiles which allows customers to quickly view all the products featured in a business’ shopping posts. When users visit a business profile they can now tap on the ‘Shop’ button to see a list of all their products.

The Shopping in Feed videos feature allows customers to shop in videos from their favorite brands. When users see a video in their feed from a brand they follow, they can tap the shopping icon in the bottom left corner to see the featured products.