International Woolmark Prize 2025: Duran Lantink Wins

Dutch designer Duran Lantink has won the International Woolmark Prize 2025. Pieter Mulier, Creative Director of Alaïa, and Südwolle Group were awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation and the Supply Chain Award, respectively. The awards ceremony, which recently concluded, took place at the Palazzo del Ghiaccio in Milan.

The winner of the International Woolmark Prize 2025 will receive 300,000 Australian dollars (180.000 US dollars) to invest in the development of their business, as well as ongoing support from the industry and Woolmark Prize retail partners.

A creation by Duran Lantink Credits: FashionUnited

Eight global design talents competed to shape the future of fashion through innovation and sustainability: Act N°1 (Italy), Diotima (USA), Ester Manas (Belgium), LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi (France), Luar (USA), Meryll Rogge (Belgium), Standing Ground (UK/Ireland), in addition to the winner.

Act N°1, the only Italian finalist, was founded in 2016 by Galib Gassanof and Luca Lin. The label draws inspiration from multicultural contexts and childhood memories, embracing the union of different cultures, religions, and beliefs stemming from the founders' upbringing in countries other than their native ones. The design duo recently separated, and Luca Lin now helms the brand.

Pieter Mulier, Creative Director of Alaïa, Wins the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation

Pieter Mulier is the first winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation in its new format, selected for his innovative approach and continued use of Merino wool. The Alaïa Creative Director's commitment to innovation and craftsmanship was exemplified by the Alaïa Summer/Fall 2024 "One Yarn" collection. The entire collection was crafted using a single Merino wool yarn, developed over a year in close collaboration with the Maison's fabric and knitwear suppliers. Mulier challenged the team to continually reinvent the yarn, transforming it not only into classic tailoring fabrics and knitwear but also into unexpected textures, including faux fur Merino wool, dense chenille, delicate organza, and technical outerwear fabrics. "Every possible variation was explored, pushing the boundaries of innovation and demonstrating the versatility of Merino wool," highlighted the award organizers.

Alaïa FW25. Pieter Mulier, Creative Director of Alaïa, wins the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

For over 70 years, the International Woolmark Prize has celebrated the beauty and versatility of Merino wool, evolving to provide finalists with the tools to promote sustainable growth through innovation and industry mentorship across all areas of their businesses.

The jury was chaired by Donatella Versace, who, as of April 1st, transitioned from Creative Director of Versace to Chief Brand Ambassador of the brand founded by her brother, Gianni Versace. Among others evaluating the talents' work were Ib Kamara, IWP 2025 Guest Artistic Director; Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director of Zegna; Sinéad Burke, educator, advocate, and founder of Tilting the Lens; and Alessandro Dell'Acqua, founder and Creative Director of N°21.

Südwolle Group Wins the Supply Chain Award 2025

The Supply Chain Award was presented to Südwolle Group "for its ongoing commitment to innovation and product development, meeting customer needs and supporting the wool industry," explained the organizers. "We are honored and proud; this award confirms that our holistic and collaborative approach to the supply chain is recognized and appreciated," explained Stéphane Thouvay, Chief Sales Officer of Südwolle Group. "As ambassadors of wool, we actively promote this extraordinary fiber through our global yarn production network and strong partnerships with growers, brands, and designers across various sectors," added Thouvay.

Duran Lantink and model Woolmark Prize 2025 Credits: FashionUnited

Duran Lantink Woolmark Prize collection 2025 Credits: FashionUnited