InWear SSS22 campaign: Living is...

Looking back through the archive of InWear campaigns what’s so striking is their realness – the way in which they seem to capture women so naturally. They are shoots posed by models, of course, but you really feel as if you are getting a glimpse into a moment in time, a life. For the past 50 years, InWear’s advertising has explored a modern vision of womanhood.

Perhaps the most famous campaign was “Living is ...” from the mid ‘90s, featuring Renée Toft Simonsen. There was no end to that sentence “Living is…” – no answer to the question. The point being made was that no slogan can sum up the essence of a woman. And in a sense, that title “Living is…” is relevant to this day. With their authenticity, poetry and love of life, they truly capture the InWear philosophy.

For the Spring 2022 campaign we remade that “Living is ...” city vibe, with Lynn Palm and her close friend Iris Egbers as our muses and their home town of Amsterdam as our backdrop.

Living is ...staying in by choice

A curated selection of effortless wardrobe essentials, crafted in carefully selected fabrics and designed for living. Transcending seasons and trends – this piece is made for you to love now and forever.

Living is ...getting dressed to go out

Fundamentals you can trust to serve your style faithfully. These are the grounding elements that tie everything together, designed to create space in your wardrobe for creativity and experimentation.

Living is …adding a splash of colour

Eternally Now pieces that make us feel like our entire closet has been refreshed by their addition alone. Occupying a coveted spot in our closet that remind us of why we love style. A chance to reboot your wardrobe and step into 2022 looking your best.