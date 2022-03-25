Is watching the rain still romantic?

Have you ever walked in the rain? It’s not like running away from the rain, not hurried to get to the nearest bus stop. It’s just to wear a raincoat or cover with an umbrella and walk on the sidewalk, to feel the raindrops on your face, and listen to the sound of the rain falling on the leaves.

Now some of us can only see rain in movies, or feel it through books, poems or songs. Is life too busy for the froth like watching the raindrops fall or walking in the rain just to feel the “wetness”? We are too busy, and our children are overprotected. Many children almost do not feel what real rain is like. They only see the rain through the windows. They never got wet from the rain.

Rain is so beautiful and poetic that in literature, poetry, music, cinema... there are many images of rain.

Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand.

The rain was so important to the scene.

In cinema, the appearance of raincoats does not simply signal the weather, but like the rain, it speaks to the mood and emotions of the character.

Enjoy the pure rain of childhood in this wonderful haiku:

Sky covered by cloud

Paper boats float in water

Children enjoyed the rain.

(Kishan Negi)

And this dreamy rain:

May rain

falls as if falling

into a sleep

(Shiki)

Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand.

People all over the world also love to sing about rain. Whether your tastes, ballad, hip-hop, country or rock, there’s no shortage of impressive songs about rain for you: “Rain” by the Beatles, “Rainy Days and Mondays” by the Carpenters, “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele, “Kiss the Rain” by Billie Myers, “Umbrella” by Rihanna...

Rain is not only a source of inspiration for poets, but also for fashion houses. With the flow of this concept, Yvette LIBBY N’guyen Paris has brought the rain to adorn their designs, with lovely, elegant, yet practical raincoats.