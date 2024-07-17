Isle of Paradise launches bodycare in the UK

Self-tan beauty brand Isle of Paradise, founded by celebrity tanning expert Jules von Hep, has launched its new bodycare collection in the UK exclusively at LookFantastic.

The Isle of Paradise Body collection features two daily targeted bodycare ranges, ‘Brilliantly Bright’ and ‘Confidently Clear,’ which include body polish, body cleanser and body moisturiser with mood-boosting scents.

Isle of Paradise Body 'Confidently Clear' collection Credits: Isle of Paradise

Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise, said in a statement: “Whether you’re self-tanning or self-care showering – the bathroom is where you start and finish your day. We want to empower your shower, pressing pause on daily life and letting creativity flow from top to toe, babe!

“Scrub away the past, rinse in the present, and moisturise for your future. Feeling confident naked doesn’t come naturally to many of us, so we wanted to deliver formulas that not only deliver an inner glow but an outer glow too.”

The ‘Confidently Clear’ line aims to reduce the appearance of dry skin, smooth rough bumps and texture to reveal healthier, clearer, smoother skin with a blend of clinically proven acids, including lactic acid, polyglutamic acid, salicylic acid, and mandelic acid.

Isle of Paradise Body 'Brilliantly Bright' collection Credits: Isle of Paradise

While ‘Brilliantly Bright’ brightens and evens dull and dry skin tone with a blend of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid with a warm, fruity-floral scent.

Prices range from 15 to 18 pounds.

The Isle of Paradise Body collection first launched in the US at Sephora in May 2023.