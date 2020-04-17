ITALIAWEAREWITHYOU: Brands that participated

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana brings together the biggest fashion brands and industry associations in a great solidarity project with the aim of meeting the growing needs of the Healthcare System. The Italian Fashion System remains united in order to be able to shorten distances together. Find out all the details on the initiative: ITALIA WE ARE WITH YOU

The list of participating brands:

AEFFE (Alberta Ferretti; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino)

AGNONA

ALEXANDER McQUEEN

BIAGIOTTI GROUP

BOTTEGA VENETA

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

CAOVILLA

DOLCE & GABBANA

DROME

ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA

ETRO

FENDI

FRATELLI ROSSETTI

FURLA

GIANNI VERSACE

GIORGIO ARMANI

GENNY

GUCCI

HERNO

MARCO DE VINCENZO

MAX MARA

MISSONI

MONCLER

MORATTI

MORESCHI

MSGM

OTB (Diesel; Marni)

POMELLATO

PORTS1961

PRADA

PUCCI

SAINT LAURENT

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

SUNNEI

VALENTINO

VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

WOOLRICH



(List continuously updated)

Author: CNMI

Photo Credit: CNMI