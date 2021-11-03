Item of the week: the cable-knit top

What it is:

Whether it’s a crew neck sweater, turtleneck, cardigan or vest, the cable-knit top embodies winter cosiness. Always a classic in both women’s and men’s wardrobes, it comes back every season with new innovative iterations. Developed approximately a century ago, the cable knit is a style of knitting that’s textured and cross-layered, usually resulting in a thick and warm handle. It’s been used for decades in the fashion industry and is particularly prevalent this winter season.

French Connection

Why you’ll want it:

The cable knit is a good option to have during the winter months, whether your customers are looking for an easy layer or a stand-out style that packs a punch. It’s revisited in endless colours, designs and shapes, so everyone can pick a style that fits. Colourful and oversized, it’ll make an entire outfit from scratch while neutral and fitted, it can easily be dressed up for office days or dressed down at the weekends. The cable knit can be seen on an array of tops, making it ideal to incorporate into any look.

Michael Kors

Where we’ve seen it:

Proving that cable-knit can easily transition to the spring season, Brandon Maxwell presented a bright red option casually draped over the shoulders on a relaxed ensemble. Miu Miu showcased an emerald green dégradé number that was worn slightly oversized and with a matching midi skirt while Erdem opted for a timeless army-green style that can be paired with just about any colour. Balmain’s take on the trend is a bit more daring - its sweater comes in an iridescent shade that surely makes any outfit stand out. In the menswear collections, we’ve spotted a classic beige style at Brunello Cucinelli - it’s topped with a shawl collar and styled with shorts, so it’s ideal for transitional weather.

Scotch & Soda

How to style it:

As it’s updated in a bunch of unique designs each season, the cable knit top is one that’s easy to style. If your customers are looking for a feminine take on the trend, Ted Baker’s one is the right choice - it’s finished with ruffles at the front and comes in a light-brown hue that’ll look good with white denim. The Kooples’ option is a good one for autumn with its rust colour and roll neck as it’ll work nicely worn with a long dark floral skirt or corduroy bottoms. French Connection’s cardigan can be worn year-round thanks to its timeless beige shade - skirts, jeans and leggings will all pair well with it. Scotch & Soda’s light pink iteration recalls vintage styles and will seamlessly take a billowy blouse from autumn to winter. Finally, Michael Kors’ menswear sweater is a true classic that customers cannot go wrong with - it comes in a quintessential design that’s easy to pair with blue denim for a modern, casual look.

Ted Baker

Cable knit has been a tried-and-true wardrobe mainstay for decades, but it still comes in many new and fashion-forward styles year after year. No matter which one customers are more drawn to, they’re assured to find a cable-knit top that corresponds to their personality and fashion expectations.

The Kooples