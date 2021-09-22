Item of the week: the checked coat

What it is:

With the official start of the autumn season, it’ll soon be time to switch checked blazers for checked coats. They’ll come in handy soon enough and are a useful layer to carry around throughout the winter months. Choosing it with a checked print - whether it’s oversized, minimalistic or colourful - is a surefire way to add some interest to a neutral outfit, while still nodding to autumnal inspirations. It exists in all lengths, fabrics and at all price points, so customers have a large array of styles to choose from.

Madewell

Why you’ll want it:

Cold temperatures call for plush textures, warm fabrics and thick layers, so the checked coat is a good option to keep on rotation in your winter collection. No matter the checked print, it always adds an unexpected twist to a simple outfit and will instantly make a total-black or any other monochromatic silhouette stand out. If you choose it belted, it’ll give structure to the silhouette, but if you opt for an oversized one with dropped shoulders, it’ll look relaxed and casually understated. On the other hand, any timeless cut and earthy tones are surefire ways to have your customer covered in style for the season ahead.

Sissy-Boy

Where we’ve seen it:

For its Resort 2022 collection, Versace presented a short, colourful pastel iteration that’s ideal to seamlessly transition from summer to autumn. At Thom Browne, we’ve seen a preppy pea coat for men trimmed with navy blue piping while Courrèges showcased a striped-back knee-length version that would work with any neutral sweaters - think navy, chocolate brown or black. Helen Anthony’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway was full of extra-long checked coats that were gazing the floor for an eye-catching effect whereas at Coach 1941, it was revisited in a cape style detailed with tonal leather. Finally, Balenciaga proposed a more unexpected version - the timeless trench coat appeared lined with a checked pattern as a subtle nod to classic tailoring.

Ted Baker

How to style it:

Madewell’s coat is both modern and timeless - it comes in a neutral colour palette that one will reach for it time and again. Paired with black and white pieces to create a graphic silhouette that’s elegant in flats and heels alike. Sissy-Boy has designed a plush, cosy iteration that mixes on-trend style with a relaxed cut, so your customer can pair it with matching lilac details or a total-black look. If you’re looking for a longer option, Ted Baker’s shacket mixes a trendy cut with a tonal-brown checked pattern that’ll go with just about anything, from pleated skirts and pointed-toe tan suede boots to a comfortable grey hoodie. The Kooples’ take on the checked coat is all about a feminine silhouette - it comes with a short cape that adds just the right amount of drama while still looking put-together. Finally, Vila’s version stays true to the classic autumnal checked coat with a detachable belt and tonal pattern and you can’t go wrong with.

The Kooples

This season, the checked coat comes in endless options, so customers are free to choose from an array of styles that fit their personality and match their sartorial needs. Whether it’s cut for an oversized fit, sports a bold pattern or features a nipped-in waist, the checked coat is both a practical and stylish option to keep on hand once temperatures drop.

Vila