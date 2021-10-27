Item of the week: the combat boot

What it is:

Revisited in endless collections over the last couple of years, combat boots are now a wardrobe mainstay. From understated, minimalistic versions to oversized designs with exaggerated soles, there’s a pair for every style. Though they were originally created with function in mind, designers have revisited this classic utilitarian style in more feminine and delicate versions that are easy to pair with just about anything.

Madewell

Why you’ll want them:

Mixing practicality, comfort and style, combat boots are an easy choice for the winter months. They’re often flat, which means they’re easy to walk in all day and fitted with rubber lug soles for extra cushion, too. With more and more pared-back, women’s styles popping up, customers can easily wear them with skirts, dresses and shorts alike.

Dorothée Schumacher

Where we’ve seen them:

True to the brand’s aesthetic, Alexander McQueen presented total-black combat boots, worn with nipped-in, midi dresses. At Coach 1941, they hit at the ankle, making them easy to match with cropped trousers while at Armani Exchange, they came in white patent leather to catch the eye. Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased knee-high lace-up versions she paired with sporty-chic ensembles whereas Agnès B. opted for a pared-back, feminine beige style.

Alohas

How to style them:

While oversized, lace-up black combat boots work well with all sorts of denim, lighter stripped-back styles are ideal to wear with any wardrobe staples. Moschino’s classic style is one customers can rely on to stay warm and stylish once temperatures drop - they have a sleek profile and are trimmed with the brand’s logo at the side. To add a touch of colour to a tonal outfit, Michael Kors’ croc-embossed version is the right one. They will work nicely with cropped denim jeans or a knitted dress. Dorothée Schumacher’s boots are embellished and set on chunky rubber soles, so they nicely mix dainty details and workwear style. Alohas’ option will come in handy all winter long thanks to their all-black look while Madewell’s has anyone ready for the slopes.

Michael Kors

Combat boots have been revisited endlessly in the latest collections, making it easy to pick a style that fits - colourful, oversized, sporty or minimalistic, there are plenty of options to choose from. Blending comfort and functionality, they’re a winter option that ends up being both stylish and foolproof.

Moschino