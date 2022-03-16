Item of the week: the flared trouser

What it is:

The flared trouser, also known as a bell-bottom, is typically a pant style that widens at the knee, a silhouette that is often interpreted differently depending on how big of a statement is being made. Styles can be found in extreme shapes, like elephant bells, or more subtle flares, closer to a boot-cut, and can also be seen with extreme embellishments or complete with a high waist designed to elongate the legs. The bell-bottoms arguably made their fashion debut in the 60s and, above all, the 70s, prior to mostly being used as sailors uniforms for a long period of time. Cementing themselves as the it-trousers for the two decades, the pant style was worn by the likes of glam rock icons, trendy youths, the working class and the average dad, alike. While the staple look has never really lost its appeal, its current resurgence can mostly be attributed to Generation Z’s rejection of slim fit silhouettes, putting the flares back in the forefront of fashion.

Image: Niza

Why you’ll want it:

The 70s staple regularly returns to popularity year after year due to its practical and flattering silhouette that provides an alternative to typical jeans and other trouser styles. As mentioned earlier, its recent revival could be accredited to Gen Z, who last year collectively denounced skinny jeans and caused the Millennial-favoured style to almost disappear from stores. While the flare is usually defined by its exaggerated hemline, designs can also vary dramatically, allowing for the trouser style to appeal to different wearers depending on their personal taste. Material types are also not definitive for the look. While flared jeans may be on top for popularity, trouser designs can also consist of stretch materials and knits that are a more casual and comfortable substitute. This allows both a retailer and a customer to opt for a style that suits their fashion identity best.

Image: Scotch & Soda

Where we’ve seen it:

Like the trouser style’s hippie origins, Etro drew direct inspiration from the 60s and 70s, in a collection that was reminiscent of a Woodstock festival crowd. Alongside heavily printed ponchos and waistcoats, the brand presented crochet bell-bottoms as a comfortable yet stylish flare option for autumn. Paisley trousers also hinted at the brand’s boho aesthetic for the season, paired with clashing leopard print for a bold outfit style. For the label’s autumn 2022 collection, Stella McCartney also opted for the vintage-like flare, included in a range of, what the designer labelled as, “tailored hippie” suits. The 70s vibe was further emphasised by the brand’s use of geometric and pin-stripe prints that defined McCartney’s new design direction. Harris Reed’s fluid, monarchy-inspired collection also consisted of statement flares, albeit in a modernised take. Lace designs, tailored yellow looks and dramatic velvet trousers stood their ground next to Reed’s range of oversized embellishments and signature headwear, each subtly nodding to Victorian era fashion, the theme of the young designers line.

Image: Dorothee Schumacher

How to style it:

The flare comes with a lot of styling flexibility and can be suitable for both safe shoppers and more daring fashion enthusiasts. For an effortless daily look, a simple outfit can consist of sneakers and oversized knitwear or shirts, a seasonally transitional style that can work for different parts of the year. The trousers can be dressed up with strappy heels and a glittery crop top or a bodysuit, which won’t take away from the flared silhouette. If the 70s look is what is desired, pair the trousers with a fitted, colourful print shirt, complete with a distinct collar. Up the retro vibes by pairing the top with a fringe waistcoat and a long line jacket with fluffy hemlines for a modern take on old-school Jimi Hendrix or Fleetwood Mac looks. Take note of flares that come with a matching top, often seen in rib-knit styles, that can provide an easy, cosy co-ord opportunity that works well entirely on its own.

Image: Stella McCartney

While the flared trouser has pretty much cemented its place as a fashion wardrobe staple, its current return for the coming season and its adoption by designers for their new collections has confirmed it is continuing to make a grand comeback in the fashion frontline. Whether modernised or retro-inspired, the silhouette is resonating with a younger generation of buyers who are reinventing trends from fashion histories past.

Image: Kuyichi