Item of the week: the fun mules

Mules are a classic shoe style with a long history in fashion that has seen it take on many forms. What began as a sixteenth-century bedroom slipper slowly became a staple shoe trend that continued to peak in popularity as the years went by. It particularly made its mark in the 70s and 90s, and is now another example of trends today that are reviving popular looks from those eras. Although the mule can come in a range of styles, its defining characteristic is that it can be easily slipped on, with no constraint around the back. However, for this season, this particular trend focuses on the more outlandish looks, similar to those that were prominent on the SS22 catwalks, that go beyond the restrained styles that mules are typically known for and bring a not so subtle edge into their design. Chunky silhouettes, bold colours and alternative materials are what is leading the way for the style’s current comeback, requiring wearers to take a more daring approach to their footwear.While mules are generally known for having quite a specific appearance, new trends have seen the style develop into a cohort of fresh varieties, making it a shoe that has the potential to appeal to a wide customer group. The mule can exist as an open toe or closed toe, with a flat sole or a chunky heel, pointed or squared; the options are almost endless. However, one of the main factors driving their popularity is the convenience that comes with them. Their open format makes them a popular choice for spring and summer, as an easy-to-slip-on footwear option that is perfect for the coming seasons. Their versatility doesn’t end there. Mules have become an integral part of the customer wardrobe due to their ability to be worn with almost any outfit. The shoe can take the wearer from professional workwear to evening wear effortlessly, especially with a style that appears a bit more eccentric. It’s for these reasons that many customers opt for the shoe in the warmer seasons, with at least one, if not more, pairs ready to slip on in their wardrobe.Mules were a prominent part of the SS22 runway shows, as the footwear of choice for many high-end designers. Leaning towards a more alternative design path, Salvatore Ferragamo transformed the mule into a clog-like design, consisting of leather and denim materials with a horse-bit buckle adorning the front. Miu Miu, on the other hand, took a more sophisticated, yet still daring approach, to the mule, in the form of a slingback style with an exaggerated pointed toe. Paired with loose-fitted socks, the kitten-heeled mules exhibited an unexpected range of details that when put together held an elevated feel. Victoria Beckham took a similar angle, also adopting the kitten heel and pointed toe, this time displayed with a retro-inspired scarf-print in muted tones and finished with a neat square bow element. Among odd curiosity pieces and fun accessories, Schiaparelli also opted for a new take on the mule. For its ‘Surrealist’s Holiday’ collection, the luxury house presented a range of fascinating styles, including some with what appeared to be golden coated toes. On the other hand, its more toned down interpretations featured measuring tape details on the vamp strap and metallic materials. Finally, in true Versace fashion, Donatella presented a bold take on the shoe trend, offering up everything from flashy satin designs to bright chunky looks. Many drew direct influence from the designers now highly sought after Medusa platforms, as a likely attempt to recreate the popular heels appeal in a new format.The mule’s versatility is due to its ability to take on countless styles. A bold coloured mule can be a statement-maker for an outfit and, despite a strong hue, its silhouette allows for it to still be suitable for more professional occasions. Pair the mule with a business-casual suit for a fashion-forward approach to office wear, or dress the look down with jeans and a t-shirt, for a daily look that still appears more elevated yet remains comfortable. These outfits can also work with mules that take on a more structured form, such as square-toed designs that hold a classic appearance. For evening wear, the mule can be worn with an above-the-knee dress or a skirt and flashy top, bringing the look into the night and granting the wearer the privilege to feel both stylish and comfortable at the same time.In the end, the fun mule is somewhat of a statement piece, that manages to possess the unique power of being both a fashionable item that is still comfortable for those that wear it. Its noteworthy place on the catwalks this season confirm the fact that it is a footwear style that plans to stick around for some time and continue to be a valuable addition to the summer wardrobe.