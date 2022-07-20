Item of the week: the men's shorts

What it is:

An item that had a notable presence on men’s runways for SS23 were shorts. Spotted in an array of styles, the men’s shorts didn’t take one singular form for the upcoming season. Instead, they often stood as statement pieces within whole outfits or provided an alternative bottom to staple looks, like two piece suits. There was also no distinct differentiation between formal and casualwear, with both being represented on the runway in various iterations. Men’s shorts are often reserved for warmer temperatures, but their place within current fashion seems to blur these once divisive lines, bringing the look into season all year round.

Image: 11 Degrees

Why you’ll want it:

Men’s shorts are an obvious wardrobe choice for the summer wardrobe, providing shoppers with a bottom alternative to long pants and giving them some comfort throughout the warmer months. Popular versions of men’s shorts often fall under the sportswear category, seen in basketball-inspired designs that have now become acceptable for everyday wear. These styles are often baggier than the average shorts and offer more comfort. Many men also like to opt for shorts that can also be worn as beachwear, providing them with an effortless piece of clothing for holiday season. Much of men’s shorts rely on offering practicality for the wearer, giving them a cooler option for summer while still providing the comfort they require.

Image: Scotch & Soda

Where we’ve seen it:

As mentioned, the men’s shorts were a distinct element of SS23 runways, appearing on a huge number of designer catwalks in an array of different forms. Moschino and Family First, for example, presented knee-skimming shorts as part of matching suit sets, offering a twist on formalwear and mixing it with casual elements. Bianca Saunders, on the other hand, stuck closely with casualwear, evident in beach-inspired designs with a bright print, as did Dsqaured2, which drew inspiration from baggy basketball shorts for its Jamaican-influenced collection. Meanwhile, Fendi brought denim shorts to the runway, with roughed up hems, and Prada presented a selection of leather short-shorts to go alongside its graphic print shirts.

Image: O'Neill

How to style it:

Drawing inspiration from designers, pair the shorts up with a matching co-ord top in the same fabric and print. The look together is an effortless yet stylish outfit for summer, that is easily tied together with a pair of casual sneakers. Alternatively, play with prints and use a contrasting print to the shorts for something a little more playful and daring. Shorts can be worn with an array of top staples: the safest being an oversized baggy t-shirt, perfect for beach days and daily wear. However, to mix the look up a bit, grab an oversized button-up shirt and jacket, in reference to Prada’s examples, to change up the formalwear concept.

Image: Under Armour

While men’s shorts aren’t for every shopper, there is a huge range of styles available on the market – everything from differing materials to alternate fits – in order to be able to appeal to a wider customer base. Their practicality for the warmer months can’t be overstated, as they provide a cooler wardrobe option for everyday wear.

Image: Calida