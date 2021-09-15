Item of the week: the poncho

What it is:

With the temperatures dropping and the chilly weather slowly settling in, customers reaching for more layers and cosy fabrics that’ll have them covered come autumn and winter. A good option to transition to the colder months? The poncho. First introduced in the 1850s for US military forces, it is now an integral part of our wardrobes and a style that’s handy in-between seasons.

NA-KD

Why you’ll want it:

The poncho comes in a wide array of styles, with iterations ranging from bold patterns to minimalist cuts. The choices are endless, so it’ll be easy to pick one that’ll get plenty of wear. It makes for an easy, relaxed look when it’s layered over a casual sweater but can also be dressed up with a statement belt. All in all, it’s a warm layer that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Often made from wool, cashmere and other plush fabrics, the poncho offers an easy alternative to structured blazers. Your customers will love how comfortable it is to throw on when on-the-go and practical to carry around, too.

Vila

Where we’ve seen it:

Balmain presented several ponchos for its Resort 22 collection, chief among them an eye-catching red and white striped version featuring the brand’s graphic logo all over. This winter, we’ve seen Anna Sui showcase a black style trimmed with colourful fringes for a Western-inspired look while for the Spring/Summer 22 season, Missoni opted for a quilted design in a bright and shiny blue hue. Gabriela Hearst displayed an oversized and colourful knitted poncho whereas Burberry showed menswear options finished with a hood and leather details.

Only

How to style it:

The poncho can be thrown over just about any tops - think sweaters, button-downs or even a sweatshirt for a relaxed, cool look. United Colors of Benetton’s checked version is ideal for autumn: it comes in classic hues and will go well with knee-high tan boots, black denim and a felted hat. NA-KD has designed an oversized one that looks both cosy and fashion-forward and that’ll look good with neutrals and grey hues. If you’re looking for a more feminine iteration, Repeat Cashmere’s style is made of pure smooth cashmere, so you’ll want to wear it both in and out of the house. A hooded design mixes style and practicality, so Vila’s one is a good option for extra coverage on chilly mornings. Finally, Only’s fringed version is backed with a houndstooth pattern that’s ideal worn with ankle boots and a chunky sweater.

Repeat Cashmere

The poncho might not be the first layer of choice when the cold hits, but it’s a functional option that’s full of style credentials and assured to keep warm. Whether you opt for a pared-back neutral one or embrace autumn with a checked, plush version, there’s no wrong way to wear it - its easy, elegant profile will work with any outfit you can think of.

United Colors of Benetton