Item of the week: the ribbed tank

What it is:

The tank top has been around for as long as we can remember and this season, its ribbed knit iteration has caught our eye. It comes in both lightweight and thicker versions and can be styled endlessly throughout the year.

Why we want it:

The ribbed tank top is both a womens- and menswear wardrobe staple, so it comes as no surprise that it’s a good essential to buy. It’s a timeless item to reach for that customers can pair with their own accessories to match their personal style. It’s a non-seasonal piece and a sure-fire way to create a simple but impactful look.

Ted Baker

Where we’ve seen it:

For its Resort 2022 collection, Adeam has presented a mood-lifting blue option that features wide straps and geometrical trims while Proenza Schouler showcased a longer version made from a grey mélange that could easily be carried into the colder months paired with a button-down underneath. At Rokh and Dsquared2, simple white styles let the other garments stand out as they came in pared-back semi-transparent fabrics. True to its minimalist designs, Max Mara opted for a tan version that’ll make a good first layer to create a tonal outfit.

How to style it:

The ribbed tank is as versatile as it comes. Customers can pair it with other essentials for a timeless monochromatic outfit or use it as a base to build up a more fashion-forward look. Ted Baker’s skinny V-neck ribbed tank is a nice option for date night paired with sleek trousers or a pair of leather shorts. On the other hand, Madewell’s ‘Valley’ halter top makes for a daily essential that can be worn from the office all the way through Sunday brunch.

Whether customers opt for a neutral fine-gauge knit or a more vibrant option, the ribbed tank will add an understated and sleek elegance to an outfit. It also makes for a good layer to keep on rotation all the way through autumn.