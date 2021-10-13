Item of the week: the sherpa jacket

What it is:

The sherpa jacket is a smart buy for customers: though they can already pull it off now, it’s an item of clothing they’ll layer all winter long and will reach for well into the early days of spring. In other words: a staple that can be worn half of the year in most northern climates. It’s usually used as an additional layer on chilly days over a sweater or under a coat, but works just as well with a T-shirt once temperatures rise. As many other classic pieces of our wardrobes, it’s now revisited all year round as a fashion-forward, timeless or practical option. FashionUnited has selected some of the best styles to pick for the season ahead… and all the ones that’ll follow.

Superdry

Why you’ll want it:

After more than a year spent in comfortable clothes and practical styles, customers are not ready to choose: they’re looking for dressed-up options, but also keen on casual clothes that make them feel good on the daily. And the sherpa jacket does just that. Comfortable to wear, it’s a cosy and reassuring item that can be worn at all times. It’s easy to pair with leggings and sneakers for a coffee run, but can be dressed up with suede boots and a plush sweater for brunch, too. Whether it’s trimmed with leather, colourful, cropped or oversized, it’s a layer that comes in handy any day of the year that’s below 15°C.

Madewell

Where we’ve seen it:

The sherpa jacket has been slinking down the runway, both for the fall-winter 2021 and spring-summer 2022 seasons. At Stella McCartney, it’s been revisited as a cosy knee-length coat with comfortable ribbed trims while at Tod’s, we’ve seen a sherpa bomber jacket that’s cosy and stylish at the same time. Raf Simons showcased an updated sweater-meets-coat version in bright red, Alyx opted for a sleek, belted trench style and Sandy Liang designed a timeless, panelled blush jacket.

O'Neill

How to style it:

O’Neill zip-up version embodies the quintessential sherpa jacket - it’s trimmed with a contrasting patch pocket and has a slightly longer hem than traditional styles to keep you warm. It’s one that’ll work well paired with comfortable leggings and hiking boots for a mountain-inspired look. Superdry’s option is a modern bomber with a cosy funnel neck, so it’ll look good with a pair of faded denim, a checked shirt and heeled booties. Customers can also opt for the coat version: O’Neill’s one is a practical mix between heavy-duty outerwear and more tailored profiles. It has polished notch lapels and comes in a relaxed shape, so it’s easy to pair with a cable-knit sweater and velvet mini-skirt. On the other hand, Levi’s classic trucker jacket is lined with sherpa and is a cosy layer that can be worn over a relaxed button-down and with slim-fit cargo trousers. Finally, Madewell’s ‘Estate’ coat blends the lightweight handle of a jacket with the sleek profile of a coat: it comes in an elegant light-beige shade and is trimmed with contrasting tan faux-leather piping.

Levi's

The sherpa jacket ends up being a safe bet for customers looking for timeless outerwear they can rewear years down the road. Whether they opt for a streamlined, long version or a classic zip-up jacket, they’re sure to have on hand a practical layer that’ll easily transition from the coldest months to the spring season. No matter the style, the sherpa jacket has everyone covered.

O'Neill