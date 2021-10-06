Item of the week: the sweatshirt gets an update

What it is:

The sweatshirt is a staple year-round - no matter the season, weather or what style customers are looking for, there are endless options that work in the summer just as well as they work layered in the winter. But over the last months, we’ve noticed revisited styles: embellishments, cutouts, trims and exaggerated proportions take over this wardrobe staple. The spring-summer 2022 will be packed with newest versions of the sweatshirt, so FashionUnited has narrowed down the key items to buy into, and why it’s one you shouldn’t pass on.

Ted Baker

Why you’ll want it:

Easy to style, comfortable to wear and never out of style: this pretty much sums up why the sweatshirt is always a good pick. For the upcoming seasons, styles are upgraded, yet they come with just as many pros. Whether it’s embroidered, detailed with oversized shoulders or cutouts, the sweatshirt never ceases to appear on the runways as a stylish option. It’s not classic anymore, it’s a real fashion statement piece that packs a punch and can make an outfit on its own. With customers looking for more and more laid-back clothes post-pandemic, it’s definitely worth looking into the different brands and retailers that propose new takes on this forever favourite.

Only

Where we’ve seen it:

Spring-summer 2022 will be the season of the sweatshirt, renewed and plenty of surprises. David Koma presented a bubble-pink version trimmed with tonal feathers and metallic eyelets while Vaquera opted for an oversized, logo-print style with floor-length fringes at the hem. At N°21, the sweatshirt appeared extra-cropped, tied and with unused sleeves whereas at Y/Project, Glenn Martens showcased a tonal-purple one with ruched details and a matching skirt. Finally, for Resort 2022, Lapointe created a striped-back, light-blue sweatshirt detailed with feathers at the cuffs for a more high-end take on the trend.

Sissy-Boy

How to style it:

With each iteration come new unexpected styles, and customers won’t run out of options to style sweatshirts for the next summer season. Sissy-Boy’s pink ‘Lila’ sweater is one that’s both feminine and casual, so it’ll look good paired with classic blue straight-leg jeans, a pair of timeless white sneakers and topped with some dainty gold jewellery. On the other hand, Ted Baker’s navy blue style is all about proportions - its elongated profile and oversized shoulders add visual interest, but it’s still easy to match with just about any bottoms. The brand’s second style tends to be more relaxed with its slouchy fit, but the puff sleeves make for a more elegant and structured look. Thalé Blanc’s satin-trimmed sweatshirt is one customers can easily opt for in between seasons thanks to its cold shoulders and lightweight handle. Finally, Only has one that’s right for anyone wanting to tiptoe into the trend - it has a classic black colour and is finished with a delicate lace detailing all around.

Ted Baker

Designers and brands revisit wardrobe staples each season, and the sweatshirt is our latest case in point. Far from becoming simpler, it’ll lead spring-summer 2022 with over-the-top details, compelling proportions and eye-catching details. We already know next year’s trends will be full of bright colours, and there’s no doubt the sweatshirt will play along.

Thalé Blanc