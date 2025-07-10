J.C. RAGS appoints Double-U-Distribution as new Agent for Southern Germany and Austria

International.

This appointment further strengthens the brand’s European agency network, alongside existing partnerships with Studio Fishbone in Belgium and Connected Brands in Northern Germany. To underline this momentum, J.C. RAGS will be present at Supreme Munich (August 2nd to 5th) and CIFF Copenhagen (August 5th to 7th) in August, showcasing its Spring Summer 2026 collection and international strategy.

Expanding into the DACH region

Frank Abbenhuis, International Sales Manager at J.C. RAGS: “The DACH region is strategically important for our brand, and we’re confident in its potential. Double-U-Distribution brings valuable experience, strong local relationships, and a deep understanding of what J.C. RAGS stands for. Together with Studio Fishbone and Connected Brands, we are laying a solid commercial foundation across Central Europe. CIFF will be the ideal moment to highlight this growing network to the international market.”.

Credits: J.C. Rags

Quote by Double-U-Distribution.

“What draws us to J.C. RAGS is the combination of premium materials, smart fits, and a clear, consistent brand identity. It feels fresh yet mature — exactly what today’s retailers are looking for. We’re excited to help grow the presence of J.C. RAGS in Southern Germany and Austria.”

Contact.

info@double-u-distribution.de

+49 1768 9983 408

Double-U-Distribution

Ostfeldstrasse 3a

83670 Bad Heilbrunn

Germany