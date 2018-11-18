J.Crew and CEO James Brett part ways

J.Crew is parting ways with CEO James Brett, who has been in the role just 16 months. Brett reportedy did not see eye to eye with the board and company leader Mickey Drexler, with the Wall Street Journal stating Drexler did not want to expand the brand to Amazon, a move which could be considered to 'cheapen' it.

No new leader has been announced, with the company's management team of Michael Nicholson, Adam Brotman, Lynda Markoe and Libby Wadle taking charge of operations.

In recent seasons J.Crew has struggled at connecting with customers and rebuilding its sales. Brett introduced entry level prices, larger sizes and offered the collection on Amazon Fashion, however the preppy retailer has long regarded itself as an upmarket retailer.

"Returning J.Crew to its iconic status required reinventing the brand to reflect the America of today with a more expansive, more inclusive fashion concept," Brett said in a statement. "However, despite the recent brand relaunch already showing positive results, the board and I were unable to bridge our beliefs on how to continue to evolve all aspects of the company."

Photo credit:J.Crew AW18, source: J.Crew Facebook page