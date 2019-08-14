J.Crew expands to maternity with HATCH

J.Crew is expanding into maternity. The workwear and lifestyle brand has teamed up with maternity brand HATCH to create a collection of clothing designed for all three trimesters of pregnancy, as well as pieces for after. This is J.Crew’s first foray into maternity clothing, as well as HATCH’s first time designing workwear-specific clothing.

"J. Crew understands exactly how women want to dress during their workday and beyond. So for us, it was a no-brainer to collaborate with this iconic label on delivering work-ready styles for mamas-to-be and new mamas returning to work who want to look and feel great without the added stress of finding something to wear,” Ariane Goldman, HATCH’s founder to FashionUnited in an email. “It’s one more way HATCH is supporting women before, during and after pregnancy - wherever life takes them."

The new collection, which includes some of J.Crew’s most popular workwear pieces like the Regent blazer and the Resume Dress, ranges from 59.50 USD to 298 USD and is available on both the HATCH and J.Crew websites.

Images: Courtesy of HATCH