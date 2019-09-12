J.Jill and Christian Siriano collaborate on size inclusive capsules

J.Jill and Christian Siriano are joining forces to promote size inclusivity in womenswear. The apparel brand and CFDA designer will collaborate on a series of capsule collections with diverse range of sizing.

“Christian Siriano is one of today’s most influential fashion designers and a celebrity red-carpet favorite,” Linda Heasley, president and CEO of J.Jill, said in a statement. “Christian is known for his design inclusivity and, like J.Jill, believes that style is for everyone. He’s a natural collaborator for us.”

Siriano, who recently debuted his Spring/Summer 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week, is a vocal advocate for body and age inclusivity in the fashion industry. His first capsule collection with J.Jill launches on September 12 and is available in sizes from Xs to 4XL or 0 to 28, as well as in petite and tall sizing.

“J.Jill is a brand that designs for all women, and that’s been a part of my ethos as a designer since the very beginning,” Siriano said. “I think fashion is something we all should have a piece of. It’s celebrating people and this idea of beauty. And what’s beautiful? For me, it’s all different types of women—shapes, sizes and ages.”

The first J.Jill x Christian Siriano capsule is a 16-piece range featuring a puffer jacket, faux-suede skirt and blazer, along with various iterations of the classic white T-shirt. Siriano updated the staple with elements such as flared sleeves, waist-conscious silhouettes, draping detailing.

The collection is currently available on J.Jill's e-commerce site and its retail locations. Items range in price from 49 to 209 dollars.

The next capsule collection in the series will be a holiday collection. It will drop on November 6 and will be accompanied by a campaign featuring model ambassadors Candice Huffine, Maye Musk and Marquita Pring.

Image: J.Jill