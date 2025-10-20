J. Press unveils collaboration with Alex Mill

American brand J. Press, widely recognised for creating the collegiate, Ivy League-look, after being founded on the campus of Yale University in 1902, has unveiled a capsule collection with Alex Mill, arbiter of modern downtown classics.

The two brands have teamed up on a small-batch capsule collection for men and women this autumn, featuring a twist on J. Press’ iconic Made-in-Scotland Shaggy Dog Knits in the classic crewneck and three-buttoned long-sleeved polos, Made-in-USA soft tweed separates and T-shirts, as well as denim and silk knit ties, made in Italy.

J. Press x Alex Mill capsule collection Credits: J. Press

The J. Press x Alex Mill collaboration is designed to be a capsule wardrobe of autumnal essentials, with cosy knits in a range of bright colours and stripes, tailored Shetland wool blazers and even cashmere beanies, all of which have been “handpicked” by both brands’ creative directors.

Somsack Sikhounmuong, creative director at Alex Mill, said in a statement: "J. Press is one of the coolest, old-school American brands. It’s very ‘if you know, you know.’ It’s an honour to be partnering with this historic house.”

J. Press x Alex Mill capsule collection Credits: J. Press

Jack Carlson, creative director and president of J. Press, added: “With a shared emphasis on quality fabrics, meticulous construction and thoughtful design, but Alex Mill’s more modern, casual aesthetic, this is a great partnership that puts a relaxed, weekend spin on our J. Press classics.”

The capsule follows Carlson’s debut autumn/winter 2025 collection as creative Director of J. Press in September, where the former Rowing Blazers founder focused on celebrating Ivy style at its best, rooted in American and British craftsmanship and the subtle codes, details, and idiosyncrasies of the J. Press uniform.

The J. Press x Alex Mill capsule collection is available from both brands’ websites and select retail locations. Prices range from 68 to 995 US dollars.

J. Press x Alex Mill capsule collection Credits: J. Press

J. Press x Alex Mill capsule collection Credits: J. Press