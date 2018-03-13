Jack Wills makes Asian online debut

British clothing brand Jack Wills has made its Asian online debut on Zalora, which will see its spring/summer 2018 collection made available to shoppers in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines and Hong Kong.

Jack Wills will showcase more than 200 curated items from its womenswear, menswear and accessories collections, which reflect the brand’s British heritage-inspired style of simple yet elegant and versatile wardrobe staples with layering essentials, florals and bright colours, said the retailer.

Saskia de Jongh, chief commercial officer of Zalora said: "We are excited about joining Jack Wills exclusively at Zakora. Jack Wills offers stylish, high street fashion for men and women alike.

“Through Zalora's website and app, Jack Wills will expand their reach to more consumers in Southeast Asia. This collaboration is evident from Zalora's position as an online shopping destination in Asia that provides access to the world's most sought-after fashion labels."

Jack Wills wholesale and international director Greg Roberts, added: "We look forward to working with Zalora as our exclusive online wholesale partner in Southeast Asia. This collaboration will continue to build the growing popularity of Jack Wills and supported by our store network located in Hong Kong and Singapore.”

Image: courtesy of Jack Wills/Zalora