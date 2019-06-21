Jacket Required announces international line-up for SS20 edition

Menswear and streetwear trade show Jacket Required has announced the line-up of brands attending its upcoming SS20 edition.

Leading brands at the upcoming July show include July R.M. Williams, Glacial, Yogi Footwear, TOMS, Teva, Hartford, Fjӓllrӓven, Santa Cruz Skateboards, Powell Peralta, hummel, Izipizi, Secrid, Cheaney, and Chrome Industries. Newcomers to the show include backpack brand Osprey Europe, From the First premium footwear, and Orbit Key accessories.

Sustainability will remain a key theme for the SS20 season, with the return of the ‘In Talks With’ sessions offering a platform to discuss the key issues facing the industry while championing the latest trends.

Thousands of buyers visit Jacket Required every season from independent retailers, department stores, online retailers and multiple retailers. The show brings together a line-up of contemporary menswear, breakthrough talent, selected womenswear, footwear, accessories and lifestyle products.

The SS20 edition of Jacket Required will take place at London’s Old Truman Brewery on the 24-25 July.