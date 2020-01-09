Jacquemus goes co-ed for Fashion Week

Jacquemus is joining the train of shows going co-ed for Fashion Week. The brand has announced that this Paris Fashion Week Men's they will be showing both their men's and women's ready-to-wear collections.

Jacquemus launched it men's line in 2018 and has shown the collections separately until now, except when they did a co-ed format for their tenth anniversary show. Rather than showing co-ed on the women's schedule though, Jacquemus plans to hold their shows in January and June on the Paris men's schedule.

The brand, which has been in business just over ten years, rose to viral fame thanks to their incredibly tiny purse which musician Lizzo rocked on the American Music Awards red carpet. The brand's other claim to fame is their oversized hats.